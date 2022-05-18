ProShare Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,854 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,148,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 4,004.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 788,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 769,522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 264,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 190,714 shares in the last quarter. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $173,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. Equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

