ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,989,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 1,279,481 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,793,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after buying an additional 1,135,308 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,202,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,951,000 after buying an additional 719,561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cerus by 1,377.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 615,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 573,420 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth $2,220,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cerus stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.38. Cerus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $905.72 million, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 58.82%. The company had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 57,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $285,528.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,535.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 308,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $1,757,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,275 shares of company stock worth $3,542,919 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.