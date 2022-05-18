ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 713,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 37,832 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 22,146 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

AHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $15.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 5.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 283.33%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

