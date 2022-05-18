ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $232,000 in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Sapiens International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 214,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05. Sapiens International Co. has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

