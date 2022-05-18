ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 247.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 76.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $261.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

