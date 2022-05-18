ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $234,000 in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,254 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,162,000 after acquiring an additional 81,810 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 463,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Agilysys by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 318,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.12. The stock has a market cap of $888.22 million, a P/E ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.35. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $59.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Agilysys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $26,357.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,050 shares of company stock worth $121,231 in the last ninety days. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Agilysys (Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.