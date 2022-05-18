ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $239,000 in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,794 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 133,609 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 271,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,018.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $884.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

