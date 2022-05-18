ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 967.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UI opened at $252.30 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.15 and a 52-week high of $344.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($1.07). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 57,441.32% and a net margin of 29.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BWS Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

