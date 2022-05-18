ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $256,000 in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth $4,461,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth $651,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Avid Technology by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,716,000 after purchasing an additional 271,973 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Avid Technology by 109.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Avid Technology by 130.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

AVID stock opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVID. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

About Avid Technology (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.