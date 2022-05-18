ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $256,000 in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Marten Transport by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

MRTN opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.83. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $287.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $116,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179 in the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

