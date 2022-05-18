ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,733 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NCBS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, insider Eric Peter Radzak bought 1,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.13 per share, with a total value of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.46 per share, with a total value of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,200.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,175 shares of company stock valued at $663,243. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NCBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of NCBS opened at $77.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.66. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $98.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

