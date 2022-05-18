ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,254,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,423,000 after buying an additional 620,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 794.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,900,000 after buying an additional 496,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 17.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,272,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,130,000 after buying an additional 342,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 27.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,369,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,541,000 after buying an additional 294,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth about $12,232,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.12.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.19.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 97,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,740,793.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 469,703 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

