ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary A. Lindsey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 74,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,409. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is presently 3.39%.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

