ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RXT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

