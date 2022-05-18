ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,333 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $143,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zumiez by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,969 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Zumiez by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Zumiez by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $669.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.53.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

