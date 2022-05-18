ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in nLIGHT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in nLIGHT by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 999,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,945,000 after acquiring an additional 45,201 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in nLIGHT by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after acquiring an additional 532,160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in nLIGHT by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 147,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $522.89 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.37. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $36.95.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. nLIGHT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

