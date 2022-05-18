ProShare Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in US Ecology by 287.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,989,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,365,000 after buying an additional 1,475,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 173,882 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 5,154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 697,718 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 362,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 0.81. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

US Ecology ( NASDAQ:ECOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). US Ecology had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECOL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Ecology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

