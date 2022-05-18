ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,328 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Joint were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Joint by 193.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Joint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joint by 96.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Joint by 24.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JYNT. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 185,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,954,839.77. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,035,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,426,502.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 188,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,695 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.01 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

