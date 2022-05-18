ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 2,781 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 129,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,811,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.96. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $72.80.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.09). AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

