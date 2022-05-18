ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BATRK. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 71,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BATRK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 over the last quarter.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

