ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14,969.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $662,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $948,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.75. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

XENE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

