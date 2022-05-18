ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 68.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 299.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOW opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 83.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 412,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,153 shares of company stock worth $863,332. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WOW. B. Riley boosted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

