ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,493 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PDF Solutions by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 3,575.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $280,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 1.42. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $33.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.69.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDF Solutions (Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.