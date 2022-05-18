ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,019 Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GESGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GES. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Guess’ by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Guess’ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Guess’ by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. Guess’, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.91.

Guess’ (NYSE:GESGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess’ had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $799.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Guess’ announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

GES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guess’ has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

About Guess’ (Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

