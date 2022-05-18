ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,024 First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in First Advantage during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Advantage by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on First Advantage in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

Shares of FA stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. First Advantage Co. has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. First Advantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

