ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,393 Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,279,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $365.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of -0.11. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56.

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

