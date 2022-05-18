ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,912 Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 57.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 880.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the third quarter worth about $95,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.67. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83.

Gritstone bio ( NASDAQ:GRTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 55.69% and a negative net margin of 712.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Gritstone bio from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

