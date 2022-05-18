ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,845 Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAND. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 119,382 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.99 million, a P/E ratio of -89.10, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.0454 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -186.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAND. StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

