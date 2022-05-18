ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,039 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,670,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,415,000 after buying an additional 453,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 29.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,164,000 after buying an additional 1,676,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,353,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after buying an additional 407,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 27.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 367,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 18.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,326,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 205,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Senseonics alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.61. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

Senseonics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SENS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Senseonics news, Director Edward Fiorentino sold 63,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $104,862.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SENS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Senseonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.