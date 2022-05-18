ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,662 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,920 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AROC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 54.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 130,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 81.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135,621 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 42.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 1.79. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Archrock had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 341.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

