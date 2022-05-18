ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 399,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RC stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.04. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 14.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 72.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

