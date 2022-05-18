ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,468,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 592,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after buying an additional 76,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

HURN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of HURN opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.70. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $298,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,444 shares of company stock worth $1,051,907. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group (Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.