ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GCO. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Genesco by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. Genesco Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $833.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.95.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

