ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 379.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $175,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Shares of HYFM stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $341.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $110.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

