ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after buying an additional 919,320 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,220,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after buying an additional 693,993 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after buying an additional 209,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 973,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after buying an additional 285,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

ALHC stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.53.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 26,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $294,771.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $55,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,908 shares of company stock worth $401,451.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.