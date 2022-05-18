ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 28.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $62,569.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marlene Gordon sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $134,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $501,788 over the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDP opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $36.38.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.