ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,440 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 7.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFBC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $68.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $81.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average is $73.14.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.97 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 44.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Preferred Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

