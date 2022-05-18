ProShare Advisors LLC Takes Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 10.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TBI. Sidoti began coverage on TrueBlue in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TBI opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $32.91.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.28 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

