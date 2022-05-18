Raymond James & Associates Acquires 19,837 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Dropbox by 194,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $264,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,778. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

