Raymond James & Associates Acquires 75,028 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 222.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,028 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.