Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.21% of PLBY Group worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after acquiring an additional 560,801 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 696.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 225,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 967.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 175,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 44.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 117,998 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $449.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.52 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lance Barton sold 66,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,325.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $217,098.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 54,280 shares of company stock valued at $833,171 and have sold 321,059 shares valued at $4,885,721. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLBY. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

