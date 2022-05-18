Raymond James & Associates Buys 28,890 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 318.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at $5,244,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at $3,203,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,104,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,809,000 after acquiring an additional 137,866 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Clarkson Capital lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

ZIM opened at $65.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $91.23.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.65 by $0.52. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 201.14% and a net margin of 43.25%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $17.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 104.55%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 50.21%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

