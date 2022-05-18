Raymond James & Associates Buys 2,999 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of Compass Diversified worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CODI. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,022 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth about $21,032,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 155.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 185,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 113,099 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth about $2,823,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 125.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 94,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

CODI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of CODI opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.79.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

