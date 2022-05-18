Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,970 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 361,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,207,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after buying an additional 52,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IPGP. Citigroup raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.78.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $220.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.48 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.