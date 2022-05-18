Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,057 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 78,108 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,947,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 312.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 637,073 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 937,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. The business’s revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

