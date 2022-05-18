Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,820 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:INDA opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.52.

