Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,489 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ASE Technology were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 74,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 26.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

