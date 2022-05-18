Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Genpact were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 102.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on G. Citigroup cut their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Shares of G stock opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

