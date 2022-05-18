Raymond James & Associates Has $2.25 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7,467.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $27.36.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.