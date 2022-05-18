Raymond James & Associates Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of C3.ai worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in C3.ai by 288.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in C3.ai by 181.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush cut C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $76.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.69.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $69.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $45,583.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278. 52.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

